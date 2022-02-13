Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$55.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.