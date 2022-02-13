Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.86. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. 3,041,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

