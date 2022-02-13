Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CS opened at C$6.39 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

