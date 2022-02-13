Cardano Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.32 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00188306 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00061386 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,085,668,605 coins and its circulating supply is 33,592,646,022 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

