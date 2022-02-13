Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

