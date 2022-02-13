Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $126.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

