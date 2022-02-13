Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after buying an additional 988,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,242,000 after buying an additional 690,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

