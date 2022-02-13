Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.