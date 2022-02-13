Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 239.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period.

IGE stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

