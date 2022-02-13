Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 762 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.