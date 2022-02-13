CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.