CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
