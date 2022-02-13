Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,592,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 481,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,357,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

