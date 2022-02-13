Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 4,037 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

