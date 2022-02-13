Caxton Associates LP Has $376,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

MTDR stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

