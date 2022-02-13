Caxton Associates LP Invests $301,000 in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HUYA by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

