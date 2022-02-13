Caxton Associates LP Makes New $388,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

