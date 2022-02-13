Caxton Associates LP Sells 24,132 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

