Caxton Associates LP Takes $290,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

