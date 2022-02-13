Caxton Associates LP Takes $341,000 Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Century Casinos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

