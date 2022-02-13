CCUniverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,670.26 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,670.26 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

