Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

