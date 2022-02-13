Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
