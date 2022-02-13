Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

