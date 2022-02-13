Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Centene posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

