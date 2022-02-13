Centerbridge Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 17.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $147,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

