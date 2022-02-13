Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Centerra Gold worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
