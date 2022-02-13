Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Centerra Gold worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.