Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

