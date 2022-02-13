Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.37

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

