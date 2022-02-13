ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ECOM opened at $18.02 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

