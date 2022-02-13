ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,958. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.