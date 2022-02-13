Charles E. Adair Sells 6,231 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GL opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

