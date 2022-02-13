Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Charter Communications worth $343,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $604.73 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

