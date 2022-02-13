Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 82,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,333. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

