Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Sells $2,553,000.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chevron stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.