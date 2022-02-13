CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 262.9% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. CHS has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

