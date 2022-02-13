Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

