Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

CTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.