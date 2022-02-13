Citigroup Begins Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 44.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Brunswick by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 134.0% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.