Citigroup Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $81.32 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

