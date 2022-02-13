Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of UWM worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

UWMC opened at $4.45 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

