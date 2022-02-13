Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.29

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $192.38 million and $16.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00104621 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars.

