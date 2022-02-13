CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CLSK stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

