Clearline Capital LP Buys New Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.