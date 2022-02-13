Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the third quarter worth $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 220.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.