Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
Recommended Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.