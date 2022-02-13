Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,871,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

