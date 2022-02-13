Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

