Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.65 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

