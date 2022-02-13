Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.96, but opened at $120.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 133,819 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

