CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

