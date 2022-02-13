Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
About Coats Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.