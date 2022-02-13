Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

About Coats Group

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

